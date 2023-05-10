Utility bill

The core of the proposed bill would end what’s known as “least cost integrated resource planning,” a process electric and gas utility companies go through to ensure their plans come at the least cost to ratepayers. (Dan Tuohy/NHPR photo)

State legislators are considering a bill that would repeal a major component of utility regulations. After a Senate amendment introduced Tuesday, it would also include other unrelated energy policy priorities on both sides of the aisle.

The core of the bill would end what’s known as "least cost integrated resource planning," a process electric and gas utility companies go through to ensure their plans come at the least cost to ratepayers. The process also ensures they comply with other state policies, like protecting the environment and public health.

