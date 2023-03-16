CONCORD — An effort to honor the Old Man of the Mountain is hitting headwinds in Concord.
The legislation would have marked May 3, the day the stone face fell from its perch above Franconia Notch in 2003, as a day of remembrance.
On Wednesday, a House committee voted to reject the measure, following testimony that was at times tearful.
David Nielsen, whose family acted as caretakers for the Old Man, described how he and his wife once placed the cremated remains of his father inside a fissure on the rock's face.
"Deb and I were successful in placing my dad's ashes in the Old Man's left eye. It was his wish to remain with the Old Man, and in fact he does today," Nielsen said at the hearing.
The state day of remembrance has support from top lawmakers in Concord, including Speaker Sherman Packard, Senate President Jeb Bradley and Gov. Chris Sununu.
But opponents, including those who said the fallen stone face deserves more recognition, said this bill is the wrong way to do it.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
How does the extended voting period in some Lakes Region towns affect your participation? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.