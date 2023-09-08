MILAN — The Nansen Ski Club was notified that its agreement was officially executed for the federal “Save America’s Treasures" grant that will provide up to $500,000 to continue the rehabilitation of the Big Nansen Ski Jump.

The grant, which was acquired through U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, was formally approved on Aug. 8. The grant requires a one-to-one match and Nansen Ski Club and Friends of Big Nansen Treasurer Scott Halvorson said the group is halfway through its goal to raise $500,000 to meet the match requirement and generate a total of $1 million for the rehabilitation.

