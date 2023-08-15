Those who have gone out to the movies in the past few weeks have undoubtedly faced a phenomenon juxtaposing two opposing genres and presenting higher-than-average ticket sales at theaters in and beyond the Monadnock Region.

It’s called “Barbenheimer,” and it’s the unintended marriage of newly released films “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, and “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan. The first is a cinematic reimagining of the classic American product line of dolls, and the second tells a historical biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was involved in the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.