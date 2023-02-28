LANCASTER — Site plan approval has not yet been granted for the upgraded Balsam’s resort ski area. Members of the Coos County Planning Board met Feb. 15 in Lancaster to discuss the application before it, with more information requested of the applicant, entrepreneur Les Otten.
“They aren’t good to go until they have the state permits as well,” planning consultant and former North Country Council planning director Tara Bamford explained after last week’s meeting.
The hearing is continued to Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m., in the Lancaster office. The address is 629 Main St.
Topics to address and resolve include an AOT or alteration of terrain report, a traffic impact study and wind turbines’ safety study. Bamford said some of the information came in later than desired for the county planning board to thoroughly review it. Grading and a drainage plan — both are up for future discussion, she said.
Discussions of the resort area’s potential has continued since 2015.
The information on the project, as Milan resident and Feb. 15 meeting attendee Julie Evans learned through her question to the board, is at https://www.cooscountynh.us/planning-board. On the left side of the website, click on the bar “Dixville Capital Ski Area Site Plan.”
Les Otten, 73, said “restoring the Balsams is not for profit but I think it’s something to do — benefit the community.”
Plans include building a new hotel, named Lake Gloriette. In December 2021, earlier Sun stories note of the project, the nonprofit Provident Resources Group was to become a partner and investment bank Goldman Sachs would act as the proposed underwriter.
Otten has support for the project, including from Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. Two members of the county Planning Board from Colebrook said its town is eyeing the Balsam’s plans as an economic boost for Colebrook. Colebrook voters are considering a school proposal to expand vocational programs with an enlarged career technical education center.
The project would bring in over 500 full-time jobs plus 1,000 construction jobs and add to the tax base.
Presenters at the Feb. 15 meeting included engineers and wind tower discussion.
Planning Board member and Gorham selectman chairman Mike Waddell spoke of concerns if one was hit by a chunk of ice that might accumulate on a wind turbine’s blade.
Otten said he hoped hearsay of concerns around how wind turbines operate would not adversely affect any Planning Board decision.
“Anecdotal information is important to consider but facts and science should be your guide,” he said.
Coos County Commissioner Robert Theberge, R-Berlin, said there were concerns of safety if the winds were too great to operate the wind turbine. The turbine closest to the nearest ski trail would be turned off under those circumstances.
Stratford resident and author Jamie Sayen spoke against the plans citing several points, including a false statement — that chemicals are used to make snow.
Sayen also questioned the project’s viability as it has taken a long time to get approvals to proceed, especially with the site plan. Sayen, the author of “You Had a Job for Life” about the closure of the Groveton paper mill, also spoke of a need for a water and air quality study.
He spoke negatively of Otten’s plan.
“As the climate and habitat are warming, perhaps that’s why investors are not coming forward,” Sayen, a 35-year northern New Hampshire resident, said.
“The winters are very different from what they were when I first moved up here. This is a deeply troubled project with huge impact.”
Otten used the term “ghosting” to address Sayen’s comment, and said no chemicals are used in the snowmaking process and there is no worry of any chemicals getting into the ground from snowmaking.
There are no chemicals used to make snow, as the Sun confirmed with a person speaking on background and not associated with Otten’s project after the meeting. There are no chemicals used in snow making; just water and cold temperatures.
Meanwhile, in Colebrook on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Colebrook community is invited to “Tour the Tech Building,” at 13 Academy St., Colebrook. The open house is sponsored by parents in support of the project.
