BEAN’S PURCHASE — The Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported that a skier was temporarily buried in an avalanche around 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, on Wildcat B in Carter Notch. They said the skier was not hurt and along with a skiing partner was able to self-evacuate from the incident.
Officials said the skier triggered the large avalanche on a slope where a summertime landslide had cleared trees and earth many years ago, creating a terrain feature that collects significant amounts of snow and is vulnerable to avalanche hazard.
They said the skier was caught up in the avalanche and carried for about 500 feet and was “critically buried” under the snow for more than six minutes.
WMUR TV 9 reported that officials said the skier’s partner saw a hand visible above the surface of the snow and dug in that area, pulling the skier out.
Officials said the avalanche danger for the Presidential Range was rated as high above 3,000 feet. The avalanche happened at about 3,800 feet.
The accident summary filed at mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org said three skiers ascended Wildcat Ski Area on the 15th with the intent of continuing across Wildcat Ridge Trail to access the landslide terrain feature on the east side of Wildcat B. But after reading the day’s avalanche forecast, one of the skiers opted not to continue with the two others and encouraged them to also descend the Wildcat Ski Area trails.
When the other two skiers opted to continue along the ridge, that skier loaned his avalanche beacon to one of the skiers who had forgotten that piece of equipment. At that point in time, the center reported, the two skiers who continued were equipped with a beacon, shovel and probe.
“Once at the top of the intended ski objective,” noted officials, “Skiers B and C decided to continue and ski one at a time. Skier C began descending and triggered a large soft slab avalanche at the steepest part of the slope, in an area where a steep ice bulge often forms. (Skier C ) was caught in the moving debris and carried over 500 vertical feet down a narrow, constricting gully. (Skier C) came to rest fully buried, except for one of the skier's hands, and was trapped and unable to move under the avalanche debris.
“Skier B took out the borrowed avalanche beacon and began a search for their missing partner descending the track of the avalanche. Skier B did not acquire a signal. The reason for not acquiring a signal is unknown.
As Skier B approached the debris, they noticed Skier C’s hand visible above the surface of the snow. This clue allowed them to quickly pinpoint their partner’s location and begin digging. Skier B was able to successfully extract their buried partner, who was conscious and not injured.
Skier C was completely buried for a total of 6.5 minutes, when Skier B uncovered and secured their airway. After a total of about 15 minutes, Skier C was fully extracted.”
In the accident summary, snow rangers wrote: "The outcome of this event had serious potential to be fatal and the Mount Washington Avalanche Center staff is happy that the group of two skiers skied away from this event uninjured and hopefully learned several important lessons.
• Avalanches can occur in any terrain where snow with a weak layer, a steep slope and a trigger are present, even if that terrain is outside of a designated avalanche forecast area. Recognizing this terrain takes knowledge and skill and taking an avalanche course is a great place to begin to build that foundation.
• Always have rescue gear that is familiar to you and that you have practiced with if entering avalanche terrain.
For more, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
