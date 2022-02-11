LANCASTER — Attorneys sparred in Coos Superior Court on Tuesday over tight deadlines as the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy nears in late July.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., faces multiple counts of negligent homicide and manslaughter in the June 2019 collision that killed seven members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph.
Defense attorneys for Zhukovskyy reported Tuesday they have retained an accident reconstruction expert to conduct a study of the fatal collision. Public Defenders Jay Duguay and Stephen Mirkin said they provided the name of their new expert witness to the state that morning. Duguay said their expert, whose name was not released, is working on the initial analysis but noted there is a lot to be reviewed. He said the state had two expert analyses of the crash and it appears that “from the early stages that quite a bit was missed” so the defense expert will basically be redoing the entire analysis.
He said they also need to arrange for the expert to examine the truck Zhukovskyy was driving as well as the motorcycles and conduct testing, and some of that depends on the weather.
Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein asked if the defense had provided the state with their expert’s curriculum vitae, which outlines the person’s education, experience and accomplishments.
Duguay said they do not have one yet and will turn it over once one is prepared.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said the prosecution had been asking for the name of the defense’s expert for a month and still does not have a curriculum vitae. McCormick said the defense has had three months to retain an expert and said the delay is putting the state in a tight bind. He said they need to have the defense expert’s final report by April 1 to be ready for trial by the late July time frame.
McCormick said the state’s experts need time to review and respond to the findings and do depositions.
Bornstein said he felt the defense could get the curriculum vitae to the state within 10 days and ordered that to occur by Feb. 18. He asked Duguay to respond to the state’s concern that it may not be ready to go to trial at the end of July if it does not get the defense expert’s final report by April 1.
Duguay said the state’s experts took over a year to issue all their reports and the defense expert is being asked to work in a three-month compressed time frame. Still, he said the defense expert feels the July trial schedule is realistic.
The two sides sparred over the state’s request that Bornstein set some deadlines to ensure the case is ready for trial in late July. In addition to the April 1 deadline for the expert report, the state asked the court to set a deadline for depositions.
N.H. Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase noted the case was scheduled for trial last November but he said it was delayed because of issues with the defense’s original expert witness.
McCormick was blunter, telling the court the delay was caused by the failure of the defense to vet their expert witness, former Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit head Stephen Benanti.
He argued the state’s case should not prejudiced because the defense had to fire their expert witness on the eve of going to trial last November.
But Mirkin said the state had its previous expert witness’s information for over a year and then dropped 1,400 pages of information on defense the night before the final pretrial hearing.
McCormick said the state had raised the issue with the defense but did not have the documentation until it provided it to the defense.
McCormick said the parties needed to be realistic about whether they will be ready to try the case this July/August.
After discussing dates with both parties, Bornstein ruled the defense will provide the state with its expert’s curriculum vitae by Feb. 18 and the defense expert’s report by April 1. The state will provide the defense with any additional reports from its expert witnesses by April 25. Bornstein also set deadlines for depositions and motions.
Jury selection is scheduled to get underway on July 19 with the trial to start immediately after. The trial is expected to take three weeks.
The defense had hired the former head of the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit, Stephen Benanti, as its expert accident reconstruction witness. But in deposing Benanti, the state raised some “ethical concerns” and provided a large volume of confidential material to the defense. After reviewing the material, the defense said it could no longer use Benanti without compromising Zhukovskyy’s rights.
Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the collision. He is being held in Grafton County Jail in North Haverhill.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.