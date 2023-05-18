The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office recently met with a veterans organization that has called on law enforcement to take a stronger stance against NSC-131, a neo-Nazi group that’s active across New England.

The meeting comes after the nonprofit veterans group, Task Force Butler, released a report outlining their concerns about the white supremacist group. The New Hampshire Attorney General is currently pursuing legal action against members of NSC-131, alleging violations of the state’s Civil Rights Act.

