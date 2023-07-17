At a time when parts of the country are limiting access to public libraries, the University System of New Hampshire is opening theirs up.

People have long been able to use campus library space such as reading rooms and resources like microfiche readers, but now all state residents 18 years or older can get a free library card to check out books and digital material from all libraries in the university system except for the UNH law library in Concord.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.