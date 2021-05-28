While the COVID-19 pandemic triggered more mental health issues and exacerbated the mental health care system's shortcomings, it also brought improvements like telehealth visits and a widespread recognition of the problem. Experts say we need to do better as we emerge from the pandemic.
Last week, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled people involuntarily detained for mental health crises must be afforded due process. Despite the ruling, to this day, people are being held in hospital emergency rooms throughout New Hampshire without timely due process, appointed counsel, or the opportunity to contest their detention. This practice is known as “psychiatric boarding.” The decision follows a federal class action lawsuit brought by the ACLU-NH on behalf of those being detained.
Those who work locally in the mental health field applaud each victory, but say there is still far to go.
"Even before the pandemic, as a hospital, a state and across the nation, we did not have enough resources to do the work we need to do in addressing mental health," said Kellie Mueller, assistant vice president of behavioral health services at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. "With COVID, the numbers went up dramatically in terms of persons seeking services. It was hard to keep up. When things began to shut down, we were worried that we were not able to see people who were in crisis. The numbers skyrocketed, and we saw a lot more children. The good news is that they were actually seeking treatment, so we used everything we had to see them. The bad news is that some needed to wait until the initial crisis of the pandemic eased."
To read the full story, visit seacoastonline.com/story/lifestyle/2021/05/28/what-coronavirus-pandemic-taught-us-mental-health-care-system/5220317001 or see it in our print edition.
