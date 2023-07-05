Christmas Tree Shops will start liquidating all of its stores, including the four in New Hampshire, beginning at the end of the week after it couldn’t keep up with bankruptcy loan payments.

When the company that owns the chain, Handil Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in early May, plans were to close 10 of its 82 stores, and the stores in Nashua, North Conway, Portsmouth and Salem were not among them.

