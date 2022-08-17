CONCORD — New Hampshire residents registered to vote may now request an absentee ballot from their local town or city clerk,Secretary of State David M. Scanlan said in a press release Wednesday. All absentee ballots for the 2022 State Primary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 13, have been delivered to every city and town clerk’s office in the state.
The last day local city and town clerks can accept absentee ballots filed by the voter in person is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the day before the primary. All clerks’ offices will be open 3-5 p.m. on this day. A voter’s delivery agent can deliver the completed absentee ballot in the affidavit and mailing envelope to the clerk at the polling place on election day any time before 5 p.m. Mailed-in absentee ballots can be accepted if the ballot is received by the clerk from the U.S. Postal Service by 5 p.m. on election day, Sept. 13.
Scanlan reminded voters that statutes, executive orders and guidance in place for the 2020 elections specific to COVID-19 and obtaining an absentee ballot have expired. Absentee voting will follow the same process it did during the 2018 elections, before the pandemic. More information on absentee voting and voting in general can be found on the Secretary of State’s website by visiting sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots. To check the status of an absentee ballot, use the Voter Information Lookup tool atapp.sos.nh.gov/viphome.
