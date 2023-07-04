Every year, New Hampshire legislators consider a host of bills establishing commemorative days and naming bridges and highways after various notables. It’s easy to overlook these bills as the product of legislative “sausage making,” but they say a great deal about how New Hampshire — by way of its legislators — sees itself. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s “naming” bills and where they’ve ended up.

HB 140: Establish “Granny D” Day. This bill would honor political activist Doris “Granny D” Haddock of Dublin, who walked 3,200 miles across the United States between 1999 and 2000 to promote campaign finance reform. She began when she was 88 and finished the journey at age 90. Granny D Day would have been celebrated on Haddock’s birthday, Jan. 24, but the House voted against the idea this February.

