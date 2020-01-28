CONCORD — Two New Hampshire

residents have developed respiratory

symptoms after recently traveling

to Wuhan City, China, and the New

Hampshire Department of Health and

Human Services’ Division of Public

Health Services is monitoring them

while taking precautions to limit the

impact of the virus.

The two travelers sought medical

care for their mild illnesses and, while

they are recovering, they also are

undergoing testing for novel coronavirus.

They remain isolated until test

results are available.

Littleton Hospital posted on their Facebook page that they are treating one of the people with a suspected case of the Coronavirus.

Test samples have been sent to the

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention. If testing confirms a case of

novel coronavirus in New Hampshire,

the state Division of Public Health will

share that information, along with protective

recommendations, with both

the affected parties and the public.

The CDC has confirmed five infections

of novel coronavirus in the U.S.

from four states, and is testing more

than 100 additional individuals across

the country.

Healthcare providers have been

asked to alert the state if they identify

patients with travel to Wuhan City/

Hubei Province, China, who become

ill with fever or respiratory symptoms

within 14 days of travel in order for

Public Health to assist with testing

and ensure isolation of the ill patients

to prevent the potential spread of the

disease.

“The risk to our communities in

New Hampshire is low, but we want

to identify people who may be infected

with this new coronavirus in order to

prevent spread,” said State Epidemiologist

Dr. Benjamin Chan. “We have recommended

that healthcare providers

conduct travel screenings and implement

isolation practices for patients

with a fever or respiratory illness who

report travel to this affected region of

China. This is a rapidly changing situation,

and we remain committed to

providing timely updates to residents

of New Hampshire and our health care

providers.”

It remains unknown how easily the

novel coronavirus spreads, but person-

to-person transmission has been

identified. Reported symptoms of illness

have included primarily fever,

cough, and difficulty breathing. There

are currently no vaccines available to

protect against the novel coronavirus.

