CONCORD — Two New Hampshire
residents have developed respiratory
symptoms after recently traveling
to Wuhan City, China, and the New
Hampshire Department of Health and
Human Services’ Division of Public
Health Services is monitoring them
while taking precautions to limit the
impact of the virus.
The two travelers sought medical
care for their mild illnesses and, while
they are recovering, they also are
undergoing testing for novel coronavirus.
They remain isolated until test
results are available.
Littleton Hospital posted on their Facebook page that they are treating one of the people with a suspected case of the Coronavirus.
Test samples have been sent to the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. If testing confirms a case of
novel coronavirus in New Hampshire,
the state Division of Public Health will
share that information, along with protective
recommendations, with both
the affected parties and the public.
The CDC has confirmed five infections
of novel coronavirus in the U.S.
from four states, and is testing more
than 100 additional individuals across
the country.
Healthcare providers have been
asked to alert the state if they identify
patients with travel to Wuhan City/
Hubei Province, China, who become
ill with fever or respiratory symptoms
within 14 days of travel in order for
Public Health to assist with testing
and ensure isolation of the ill patients
to prevent the potential spread of the
disease.
“The risk to our communities in
New Hampshire is low, but we want
to identify people who may be infected
with this new coronavirus in order to
prevent spread,” said State Epidemiologist
Dr. Benjamin Chan. “We have recommended
that healthcare providers
conduct travel screenings and implement
isolation practices for patients
with a fever or respiratory illness who
report travel to this affected region of
China. This is a rapidly changing situation,
and we remain committed to
providing timely updates to residents
of New Hampshire and our health care
providers.”
It remains unknown how easily the
novel coronavirus spreads, but person-
to-person transmission has been
identified. Reported symptoms of illness
have included primarily fever,
cough, and difficulty breathing. There
are currently no vaccines available to
protect against the novel coronavirus.
