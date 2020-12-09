LACONIA — The Belknap County Legislative Delegation held a public meeting Tuesday evening in a room too small to allow social distancing and several refused to wear a face mask despite a statewide mandate requiring their use.
No provision was made for the public to view or participate in the meeting remotely, but an audio link was set up late in the day after The Laconia Daily Sun asked the state Attorney General’s office to intervene. The office failed to act and had no comment for the record.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who approved the mask mandate, said this kind of meeting “is incredibly irresponsible and flies in the face of open government while putting public health at risk.”
An attorney for the county said someone could challenge the format of such a meeting on the basis public participation was chilled through safety concerns, and that face masks were required to be worn.
The remote audio was frequently unintelligible and was shut off entirely for a time when someone over the Zoom link asked representatives to identify themselves before they spoke.
Lakes Region Public Access usually sends an employee to the county meeting room to videotape the meeting but did not do so this time because it could not be assured state-required public health measures would be followed, said LRPA Station Manager Grace McNamara.
At the meeting, Rep. Mike Sylvia, who set up the event, was selected by the delegation, 11-6, to continue serving as chairman. Rep. Tim Lang was also in contention for that position.
Sylvia has said he doesn’t believe in the usefulness of face masks, despite advice to the contrary by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has also said he doesn’t like virtual meetings because they are “awkward at best” and don’t allow for “contemporaneous communication.”
Lang, who wore a mask at the meeting, estimated that about half of the representatives present did so, and half didn’t. There were 17 of 18 representatives present, with Rep. Peter Varney absent. There were about 10 people in the audience.
The delegation had a statutory requirement to meet to consider the county budget, but could have done so in a way that allowed remote viewing and participation, said Lang, who is an information technology manager.
Lang said that, if it was up to him, he would have opted for a hybrid meeting.
“I would have done it socially distanced and there would have been a remote option,” he said. “I would also have created a room for the public to remotely meet, if they wanted to be there in person and watch it from there.”
Under a motion from Lang, a public hearing was opened and then immediately closed so that another meeting could be scheduled within 10 days at the Huot Career and Technical Center, which has space for more social distancing and equipment for virtual meetings. Although the public hearing portion was closed, the delegation meeting continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.