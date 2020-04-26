CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced seven additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19, and 69 new positive test results for the virus. There have now been 1,787 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state and 60 deaths. The seven deaths mark a one-day high in the state.

One of the new positive cases is a Belknap County resident. Others who tested positive reside in Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (8), Strafford (3), and Cheshire (1), counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Fourteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 238 (13%) of 1,787 cases. There are 95 people currently hospitalized in the state. The state said 777 (43%) of those who tested positive have recovered.

Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

The breakdown of the seven reported deaths is as follows:

• Three female residents of Strafford County, all 60 years of age or older.

• One male resident of Strafford County who was 60 years of age or older.

• Two female residents of Hillsborough County, both 60 years of age or older.

• One male resident of Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age or older.