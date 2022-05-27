BARNSTEAD — The Belknap County Sheriff's office, the New Hampshire Department of Safety as well as local law enforcement agencies responded to the discovery of several paper plate signs with the words "school shooter" written on them in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield on Friday morning.
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright said that the State Police is playing a major role in attempting to identify the person or persons related to the signs.
According to a press release from the Department of Safety, all three towns sent law enforcement personnel to guard every school.
"At this point our investigators are pursuing all leads and it is an ongoing investigation," said public information officer Tyler Dumont.
The department stated that an "increased law enforcement presence will remain at the schools until the situation is fully resolved and it is further determined that there are no credible threats. "
