The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that the demolition and slide-in replacement of the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee will begin on Friday, Oct, 16, at 6 p.m. The project will require the closure of Route 16 at the Bearcamp River for three days.
Route 16 will be closed to all traffic at the Bearcamp River area between Newman Drew Road and Nichols Road. This closure is necessary for the demolition of the existing bridge, the slide in of the new bridge, and all additional work required to reopen the bridge and roadway. The scheduled target time for bridge and roadway to reopen is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 a.m. A webcam will live stream project progress of the work during the three days and nights of construction.
To accommodate this project, there will be a detour in place for motorists traveling to and from destinations outside of this closure. Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and to use the roads detailed here: https://www.nh.gov/dot/projects/ossipee14749/documents/14749_pip_07192016_detour.pdf. NH Route 16 will be open to all local businesses and residents and for motorists traveling to destinations in the immediate area of the road closure.
This work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of three bridges (Lovell River, Bearcamp River, and Bearcamp Relief), and 3.5 miles of roadway reconstruction on Route 16.
