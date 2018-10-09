LACONIA – Reservations are being taken for space on the 34-foot jack-o'-lantern tower to be located at the top of Main Street between the train station and the library at the NH Pumpkin Festival.
The cost to display pumpkins is $10 for each reserved space. Payment may be made online via credit card or by check, payable to: Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds support the NH Pumpkin Festival and the featured tower. Businesses and individuals who preregister tower pumpkins will be acknowledged as a NH Pumpkin Patron.
Reservations for pumpkin spaces will be accepted until the 2018 tower is full. Participants should be sure to number the backs of their carved pumpkins before delivering them, and include a paper spelling out the entire message.
Deliver your jack-o'-lanterns to Veteran's Square morning between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, Oct. 12. The best access to drop them off is near the intersection of North Main Street and New Salem Street.
