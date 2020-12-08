LACONIA — A public remote listening option was established Tuesday for a meeting of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation, whose chairman, Mike Sylvia, said he would not wear a face mask even though the gathering was held in a room too small for social distancing.
The public was not able to view the meeting remotely, or participate in it electronically, but the county carried the audio over a Zoom link for those uncomfortable attending amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent record surge in cases in New Hampshire.
The Laconia Daily Sun requested the New Hampshire attorney general's office to intervene in the decision to hold a strictly in-person meeting where the lack of a remote interactive option could chill public participation. That office said they would have no on-the-record statement on the matter.
Gov. Chris Sununu approved a state mandate last month requiring that face masks be worn inside and outside when people can’t consistently maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from one another.
Sununu released a statement Tuesday criticizing the way the meeting is being staged.
“To hold an in-person meeting with limited space and no remote access is incredibly irresponsible and flies in the face of open government while putting public health at risk,” he said.
Mike Bordes, a newly elected member of the all-Republican delegation, said the meeting should have been held on Zoom.
“Everybody else is doing virtual meetings,” he said. “That is a good alternative. If people don’t feel safe or comfortable going in person, we shouldn’t be blocking people out. Public participation is key.”
The meeting room is down a hallway from the Belknap County Nursing Home in the County Complex, 34 County Drive. There are 18 members of the delegation who normally sit next to each other around a long horseshoe-shaped table.
There are usually several county officials and members of the public present.
These meetings are typically covered by local public access video, but County Administrator Debra Shackett said that crew would not attend because it could not be assured that state-required pandemic precautions would be followed.
Sylvia, who set up the meeting, said he does not believe face masks are helpful. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they reduce the spread of the virus.
He is also part of a small group of Republic representatives who expressed interest in impeaching Sununu over actions taken during the pandemic, including the mask mandate.
Part of the purpose of the delegation meeting was to organize the body, including selection of a chairman. The delegation voted to again name Sylvia as chairman. He got 11 votes for the position, while Rep. Tim Lang got six votes.
Another purpose of the meeting was to allow the County Commission to present its $31.9 million budget, up 4 percent from last year. The budget calls for the amount to be raised by taxes to increase from $14.7 million to $16.5 million, a 12 percent jump.
The county administrator sought a legal opinion on the meeting.
An attorney said that if someone challenged the meeting, a judge could enjoin it on the basis that failing to provide a remote option during the pandemic would chill public participation. He also said face masks would be legally required.
