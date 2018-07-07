LACONIA – Nomination contests in two Belknap County legislative districts will be decided in the September 11 primary.
Seven Republican candidates, only one of whom is an incumbent, have filed for the four seats in District 2, which is made up of Gilford and Belmont.
Glen Aldrich of Gilford, the only incumbent, faces Harry Bean of Gilford, Michael Hatch of Meredith, Deanna Jurius of Meredith, Jonathan Macke of Meredith, Rick Notkin of Gilford and Timothy Sullivan of Gilford.
Not seeking re-election in the district are Republicans Herb Vadney of Meredith, chairman of the Belknap County Delegation, March Abear of Meredith, secretary of the delegation, and Norman Silber of Gilford.
Five candidates are seeking the two GOP nominations in District 4, which is made up of Sanbornton and Tilton.
Incumbents Dennis Fields and Tim Lang, both of Sanbornton, face challenges from John Vorel, Richard Brothers and John Olmstead, all from Sanbornton.
There will also be a contest in the District 4 Democratic primary between Stanley Robinson and Charles Mitchell, both from Tilton, and Griffin Fredette of Sanbornton, for the two nominations.
Democratic candidates in District 2 include Diane Hanley, Dorothy Piquado and Rosemary Uicker of Gilford and Stephen McBrian of Meredith.
District 3, Laconia, which elects four representatives, finds incumbent Republicans Peter Spanos and Frank Tilton being joined by Richard Beaudoin and Hans Larsson.
Democratic candidates include incumbents David Huot and Phil Spagnuolo and Carlos Cardona and Gail Ober.
District 1, which is made up of New Hampton and Center Harbor, has Harry Viens, chair of the Center Harbor selectmen, unopposed in the Republican primary. Democrat Ruth Gulick of New Hampton, a former state legislator, faces no opposition in her party’s primary. Incumbent Republican Valerie Fraser did not seek re-election.
Republican candidates in District 5, which includes Alton and Gilmanton and elects two representatives, are incumbent Peter Varney and newcomer George Feeney, both of Alton. Democratic candidates are Betty Ann Abbott of Gilmanton and Michelle Carter of Alton.
District 6, Belmont, elects two representatives. Democrat candidates are Justin Borden and George Condodemetraky. Republican candidates are incumbents Michael Sylvia and John Plumer.
District 7, Barnstead, elects one representative. Candidates are incumbent Republican Barbara Comtois and Democrat and former school board chair Katherine Preston.
District 8, representing Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton, elects one representative. Candidates are incumbent Republican Ray Howard Jr., of Alton and Democrat Ruth Larson, currently a member of the Gunstock Area Commission.
District 9, which includes Laconia and Belmont and elects one representative, finds incumbent Democrat Charlie St. Clair of Laconia facing a possible general election rematch with Republican Steven Whalley of Laconia. St. Clair defeated Whalley in a special election held earlier this year.
