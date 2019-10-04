LACONIA — A consultant retained by the New Hampshire Transportation Department is nearing the end of a period for collecting public comments for a statewide pedestrian and bicycle plan.

Alta Planning + Design, working under a $284,230 contract, will use the comments to help formulate goals and a list of projects that would benefit bicyclists and walkers, said state Transportation Engineer Larry Keniston.

Nine public meetings have been held, including one in Gilford for the Lakes Region. A website has been set up — nhpedbikeplan.com — for people to take a survey and add comments to an interactive map.

The public outreach effort ends Oct. 15.

The comments have run the gamut from high-level observations such as that the state needs to have more projects to improve public health to the more detailed responses focusing on better interconnectivity for rail trails and improved pedestrian crossings on state highways, said Phil Goff, who has been heading up Alta Planning’s efforts.

New Hampshire’s last bicycle and pedestrian plan was done in 2001.

“Generally, what we’ve heard at pretty much every one of these events is an interest in having more separation between bicycles and motor vehicle traffic,” Keniston said. “Wider shoulders on some roadways would be appreciated along with more side paths along heavily traveled roadways.

“We’re also hearing about educating motorists about how to react and behave more appropriately and safely. Also, a good amount of people recognize that bicyclist education is important as well.”

Money has not been provided by the state to implement the goals and projects on the report, but the document could serve as a way of prioritizing spending over a 10-year period, Goff said.

One example could be extending the shoulder on a highway already planned for repaving. That could add travel room for bicyclists. Additional signage could also be put in place.

The state already has 470 miles of rail trails and greenways. A focus of the new plan is to develop a network of bike facilities on state roadways and to infill gaps in the sidewalk network.

“Your input into the interactive map and online survey ... will help to inform the consultant team’s analysis and recommendations,” the plan website states. “Ultimately, the state’s first formal pedestrian and bicycle transportation plan will articulate new policies, programs and infrastructure projects intended to increase walking and bicycling in all regions of New Hampshire.”

The report is expected by February.