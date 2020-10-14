LACONIA — First-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas brought his re-election campaign to the Lakes Region on Wednesday, meeting with UPS workers, chatting with business owners and visiting community college job training classes.
Stopping for an interview with The Laconia Daily Sun, Pappas said he’s anxious to see a bipartisan stimulus package approved sooner rather than later.
Matt Mowers, a former White House adviser, is his Republican opponent.
A recent Saint Anselm College poll showed Pappas with an 8 percentage point lead, while Joe Biden had a 12 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump in the state. Pappas has raised more than $2.1 million for the campaign, compared to about $700,000 for Mowers.
Pappas represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, which takes in a wide swath of the state, including Conway, Laconia and Manchester. Two years ago, Pappas defeated Republican Eddie Edwards by about 25,000 votes out of nearly 300,000 total votes cast. Over the last 20 years, the seat has been held by both Republicans and Democrats.
Pappas, whose family owns the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, has seen up close how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the food services industry.
“It’s a tough time to have a restaurant,” he said, sitting at a table in the Wayfarer Coffee Lakeport location. “I really am concerned about the winter months for our hospitality businesses in particular.
“They’ve made modifications. They’ve done outdoor seating but they can’t do that in the winter months and that’s why we need more support for Congress to provide a soft landing and keep people safe.”
A month ago, a Puritan Backroom employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“You close the place down, test everyone, do a deep cleaning and then you can re-open,” he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Wednesday to talk about a new round of coronavirus relief but no agreement was reached. They are to meet again on Thursday. The White House has suggested a $1.8 trillion package, while the House has already passed a $2.2 trillion plan.
“I think the dollar amount isn’t too far apart, which is really frustrating,” Pappas said.
There has been disagreement on where the money should go. The package could fund a new round of the Payroll Protection Program to help small businesses, new stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment compensation.
“Even if we could just provide relief for the next few months, maybe the next Congress and the next president can figure out a way to pick up the baton from there,” he said.
“We should try to do the right thing regardless of the election calendar.”
Pappas is on the House Transportation Committee and, if re-elected, would like to work on legislation to improve the nation’s infrastructure.
“This could help put people back to work and make investments in communities like Laconia,” he said. “I think there are exciting opportunities to improve our transportation networks, our water systems, make sure there is access to broadband across states like New Hampshire.”
He is also on the Veterans Affairs’ Committee.
“There’s a lot of work we have to do to ensure the VA is honoring the service of our vets,” Pappas. “We’ve got to make sure our vets don’t see a disruption of care because of bureaucratic issues at the VA.”
He wants to protect the Affordable Care Act at a time when a White House-backed lawsuit seeks to end the law. The Supreme Court is to take up that lawsuit soon after the general election.
Popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act are at risk including requiring coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, allowing children to stay on their parent's plan until age 26 and mandating coverage for essential services.
Some opponents of the act say they are in favor of these provisions at the same time as they seek to invalidate the law without having a replacement plan ready, Pappas said.
“I’m not sure why anybody would disagree with a number of the provisions of the law, so let’s work together to make it better and truly make sure everyone has coverage and it’s affordable.”
Racial justice has been in the news following protests over highly publicized officer-involved use-of-force cases where people have died.
“I think we shouldn’t have an either/or scenario where we either have public safety or racial justice,” Pappas said. “We can achieve both. And nobody wants that more than law enforcement in New Hampshire. They do a great job and we have to take steps to implement best practices and improve professionalism and have greater accountability to the degree that we need it.”
In the larger picture, improvements are needed in race relations in this country, he said.
“We have inherited centuries-old issues around race in America that need to be addressed. That’s not just a conversation around policing, it’s also a conversation about health care and education and so many other places where this issue manifests itself.”
Before the interview, Pappas visited UPS workers on a shift change and toured Lakes Region Community College, which trains people for in-demand jobs in manufacturing, the building trades and automotive repair, among other things.
Later in the day, he spoke to some local business owners, including restaurateur Reuben Bassett.
Bassett said that on the local level, he sees people of different political views work together cooperatively to get things done. He said he wishes he could see more bipartisanship on the national level.
He said he got the sense that Pappas understands that the restaurant business has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was good to talk to him and I do feel like he listened and responded,” Bassett said. “We speak the same language. It was nice to see him talking to people in the thick of it.”
