LACONIA – The next meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St, Laconia, NH.
The guest speaker for this month’s meeting is former New Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O’Brien, who recently announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate. O’Brien will share his background and his reasons for running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. O’Brien joins Gen. Donald Bolduc as an announced U.S. Senate candidate, and Bryant “Corky” Messner who has created an exploratory committee to consider a run. With a very recent announcement that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is also considering a run for the Senate, this month’s meeting is sure to be very interesting.
Also on the agenda will be discussion of participation in various town-wide events throughout the county as well as activities underway in support of the Trump Victory campaign, including the planned visit by President Trump to New Hampshire on Aug. 15.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded independents.
The committee encourages its members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information about the committee, please check the committee’s website at www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.