Norman Silber
Republican
NH House Belknap County District 02
Should New Hampshire lower business taxes?
"For"
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
Against- "The government should not get involved in picking winners and losers, whether based on tax policy or otherwise."
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
"The Second Amendment to the US Constitution provides all the gun laws we need."
Do you support Gov. Sununu’s proposal to allow employers and employees to opt-in to a private, paid family and medical leave insurance plan, based on a pool of state employees, excluding coverage for personal illness?
Other- "The government should stay out of this area, which should solely be decided by negotiation between employers and employees."
Should New Hampshire increase the tax on cigarettes?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire add restrictions to the governor’s powers during a state of emergency?
"We fought a War against England in order to be free from arbitrary and unbridled actions by a sovereign."
Should NH add an income tax on earned income?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire create a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out?
Against- "This is nothing more than an income tax by another name."
Should New Hampshire create a road usage fee?
"Against"
Do you support the option of mail-in ballots for all voters, not just absentees?
Against- "Mail in voting is an invitation to increase voter fraud."
Should New Hampshire leagalize the recreational use of Marijuana?
"For"
Should New Hampshire ban abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape/incest and health complications?
For- "Nevertheless, the government should stay completely out of decisions like this and definitely should not utilize any tax resources to facilitate abortions in whatever form at any stage."
Should New Hampshire add tax incentives for affordable housing development?
Against- "The government should not get involved in picking winners and losers, whether based on tax policy or otherwise."
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire increase public access to reports of police misconduct?
Against- "Transparency in all areas of governmental administration is generally a very good idea."
Should New Hampshire increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment?
Against- "The government should not get involved in picking winners and losers, whether based on tax policy or otherwise"
Should New Hampshire raise the minimum wage?
Against- "The marketplace should determine the level of wages to be paid, not government."
Should New Hampshire increase the size of solar panel installations that may participate in net energy metering?
Against- "The government should not get involved in picking winners and losers, whether based on tax policy or otherwise."
Should New Hampshire provide student loan debt repayment programs for workers in industries with labor shortages?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire add a tax on capital gains?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire extend the renewable portfolio standard past 2025, requiring public utilities to obtain more than 25% of electricity from renewable energy sources?
Against- "The government should not get involved in picking winners and losers, whether based on tax policy or otherwise."
Should New Hampshire allocate tax revenues for private and home schooling costs?
Other- "The amount furnished by the state per pupil in public schools should be allocated to whatever school (private or home-based) chosen by the parents."
Should New Hampshire increase the base amount of per-pupil funding it provides to local school districts?
"Against"
