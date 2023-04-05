Laconia firefighters pack up after extinguishing a chicken coop fire next to the Weirs. An estimated nine chicks died in the miniature blaze due to an issue with a heating lamp. Three chicks were believed to have survived. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — An estimated nine chicks died in a coop fire adjacent to the Weirs Wednesday afternoon. There were no human injuries or fatalities. Two Laconia engines, a Laconia ladder truck, a Laconia ambulance and an engine from Gilford responded to what was initially listed as a building fire.
"We didn't see any smoke from the boulevard, so we knew it was nothing too big," Laconia Fire Lt. Brian Keyes said. "Then Gilford's chief got here first."
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a burning shed, but no human habitats on fire.
"It was pretty close to this building, and it was under these wires," Keys said, gesturing toward a home and set of low-hanging utility lines. "We were able to get it out before it caused any more damage."
Keys said the cause of the fire appeared to be an issue with a heat lamp meant to keep the new chicks warm.
"A few of them got out, so they're gonna scrounge them up," Keys said, estimating that there were about three feathered survivors. "Be careful with heat lamps please. That's the message."
