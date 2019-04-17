Two new Laconia police officers were sworn in Wednesday at Laconia City Hall. From left, Chief Matt Canfield, probationary officer Michael Dempsey, probationary officer Ross Hogan, and Police Commissioner Tom Tarr. Dempsey is from Dedham, Massachusetts, and graduated from Plymouth State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Hogan is from York, Maine, and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Both have been hired as new police officer trainees and will undergo an extensive four-week in-house academy before heading off to the 16 week NH Police Academy. When they return they will complete an additional two-week training period following a 12-week field training program. (Courtesy photo)
