LACONIA — Businesses at The Weirs want to repeat the success of their mid-September block party, Laconia Biketemberfest, with a May 10-12 shindig called, “Wake the Lake,” which will allow people to once again stroll, drink in hand, while enjoying music, friends and the scenery.

The City Council gave the event their initial approval on Monday night.

The Mother’s Day Weekend block party will be on the same footprint as Biketemberfest, which was held along Lakeside Avenue, between Tower Street and Foster Avenue.

Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Motorcycle Week Association, is an organizer.

“Bring your mother,” St. Clair said Tuesday. “It’s a chance to bring your mom out to a good old-fashioned block party.”

Biketemberfest drew thousands of motorcyclists to the area, benefiting restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses.

But St. Clair said Wake the Lake is not a motorcycle event per se.

“Some people will come by motorcycle, some will walk, others will bring a vehicle,” he said.

“Welcome to spring. The lake hopefully will be ice-free. Boats will be out. People will be looking at the blue water. People will literally be waking up for spring. Wake up and enjoy it.”

He said the event is late enough in the year that there should be a good chance for sunny skies. Weather is one key for success and skies were sunny for Biketemberfest.

Events like these and Motorcycle Week, which will be held June 8-16, not only bring business to the area, but introduce new people to the Lakes Region and build the local economy generally, St. Clair said.

Biketemberfest and Wake the Lake also extend the traditional summer tourist season, bringing people to the region when businesses need visitors.

Biketemberfest was the first use of a state law passed in 2003 that allows bars and restaurants to extend alcohol service to clearly defined areas, in this case the footprint of the festival, said E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the state Liquor Commission.

This same block-party concept, where people can buy a drink and enjoy it outside while listening to music or walking around, will be in play for Wake the Lake.

Police and fire officials said the crowd at Biketemberfest was generally mellow and problem-free and people seemed to drink responsibly.

Wake the Lake will be held from 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10, to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12.