WOLFEBORO — William Murray died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, the Attorney General's office announced Tuesday morning.
Murray, 52, was found by police on July 27. Police were responding to a call, placed at 7:32 that morning, about a man lying on the ground in Pine Hill Cemetery.
The release from the Attorney General stated that Murray was deceased when police arrived. His cause of death was determined through an autopsy conducted by the state's chief medical examiner.
Murray was a longtime Massachusetts resident who had recently moved to Meredith, according to his family. They described a man who was beloved as a father, brother, husband and friend, whose life was undermined in recent years by drug addiction.
Further details will be released as possible without jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, the Attorney General stated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kelly Healey of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).
