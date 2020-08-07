MEREDITH – The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol were notified Wednesday of an unresponsive swimmer on Lake Waukewan in Meredith.
Officers arrived on scene to learn that Amanda L. Daigle, 22, of Trumbull, Connecticut, was found unconscious a short distance from shore while swimming with acquaintances, according to a press release from the Marine Patrol. Daigle was brought to shore, where CPR was performed until first responders arrived.
Daigle was transported by Stewart’s Ambulance Service to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. She was later transported by helicopter to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have further information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer John Johnson at 603-293-2037,or by email at john.johnson@dos.nh.gov.
