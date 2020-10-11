Marcia Hayward
NH House Belknap County District 03
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
"For"
Do you support the option of mail-in ballots for all voters, not just absentees?
"For"
Should New Hampshire add a tax on capital gains?
"For"
Should New Hampshire extend the renewable portfolio standard past 2025, requiring public utilities to obtain more than 25% of electricity from renewable energy sources?
"For"
Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire increase the tax on cigarettes?
"For"
Should New Hampshire create a road usage fee?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire increase the size of solar panel installations that may participate in net energy metering?
"For"
Should New Hampshire create a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out?
"Against"
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire ban abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape/incest and health complications?
"Against"
Do you support Gov. Sununu’s proposal to allow employers and employees to opt-in to a private, paid family and medical leave insurance plan, based on a pool of state employees, excluding coverage for personal illness?
"For"
Should New Hampshire increase the base amount of per-pupil funding it provides to local school districts?
"For"
Should New Hampshire add tax incentives for affordable housing development?
"For"
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
"For"
Should New Hampshire allocate tax revenues for private and home schooling costs?
"For"
Should New Hampshire increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire increase public access to reports of police misconduct?
"For"
Should NH add an income tax on earned income?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire provide student loan debt repayment programs for workers in industries with labor shortages?
"Undecided"
Should New Hampshire lower business taxes?
"Against"
