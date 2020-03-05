Area maple producers holding open houses throughout March, according to the Maple Producers Association, include:
• Torsey’s Hillcrest Maple Farm, Upper Oxbow Road, New Hampton.
• Shepherd’s Hut Market, Morrill Street, Gilford.
• Just Maple at Green Acres Farm, School Street, Tilton.
• Walkers Sugar House, Smith River Road, Bristol.
• Big Lake Maple, Richards Street, Wolfeboro.
• Fillion Maple Farm, Middle Route, Gilmanton.
• Jessie James Maple Farm, Allens Mill Road, Gilmanton.
• Lambs Maple Syrup, Shaker Road, Canterbury.
• Loon Pond Farm, Loon Pond Road, Gilmanton.
• North Family Farm, Shaker Road, Canterbury.
• Todd’s Sugar Works, Rogers Road, Belmont.
• Windswept Maples, Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon.
• Young Maple Ridge Sugarhouse, Wing Road, Sandwich.
