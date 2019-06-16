BELMONT – A man died late Saturday night, June 15, after an officer-involved shooting in Belmont, state law enforcement officials said in a statement.
According to the press release, the shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. on South Road in Belmont. Police did not identify the name of the deceased, nor say what police department the officer who was involved in the shooting worked for.
This incident is being investigated by the attorney general’s office in conjunction with the State Police Major Crime Unit, according to a statement from Jane E. Young, deputy attorney general, and Col. Christopher J. Wagner, head of the New Hampshire State Police.
"An adult male died during the incident," the statement said. "No police officers were physically injured."
The statement also said that "this is an unfolding investigation and additional information will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation."
