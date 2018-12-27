LACONIA — Bob Crete filled 17 30-yard dumpsters with trash, rotten material and hoarded items from 95 Fair Street after he and his wife, Laurie, bought the home in 2004.
The property, which is actually a duplex and a single-family home on either side of a barn, dates from the 1800s, according to city property records.
“Every box was full of cockroaches,” Bob Crete said. “There were rats and we found a dead dog. There were squatters here and there were drugs. Hoarders lived here before that.”
The squatters didn’t want to leave.
“It took me a year to get two men out of here. It was a scary year and I can’t explain how bad it was,” said Crete, who stayed at the house himself during that time to make sure his work wasn't destroyed.
And that work covered the entire structure, from the foundation to the roof.
On Dec. 10, he and his wife won the city’s Front Porch Award, given every year to mark achievement in improving a residential or commercial property.
Crete is a sheetrocker by trade, but he can also do plumbing, electrical work and pretty much anything else that is needed to rehabilitate a house.
He started with the foundation.
“Trees were going into the house,” he recalled. “Every 10 feet or so, they were into the foundation.”
He brought in jacks and leveled the house. He sanded and refinished original hardwood floors and doors. He put in new counters, sinks, toilets and fixtures. He replaced cabinets where he had to and repurposed others where he could. He did extensive sheetrock work. He repaired the heating system.
He replaced windows, which had been broken out and covered in plastic. He put in a new front porch, covering old stumps. He put on a new roof. He pulled out old, smelly floorboards that had been soaked in dog urine.
City property records indicate one section of the house dates to 1850, while the other section was built in 1880.
Now, instead of noticing all the things wrong, visitors spot graceful touches such as ceilings with original intricate plaster designs and bullseye moldings.
While busy working on the house, Crete was also earning a living working at projects throughout the city.
To make ends meet, he would repurpose materials that had been discarded from other job sites. Sometimes he would buy damaged items that could be repaired. People and businesses donated other items, or provided them at reduced prices.
“About 95 percent of the material was recycled, including windows, doors, vinyl siding,” he said.
He still has a fair amount of work to do, but what he has accomplished has turned heads.
“I had a woman who stopped here and got out of her car,” Crete said. “She walked up to me and she goes, ‘I’m a real estate lady for 40 years, and I have to say this, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
