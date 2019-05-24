MOULTONBOROUGH — This year’s Memorial Day parade will include a local celebrity — 98-year-old Martin William “Bill” Mardis.
Sally Carver, who has organized the Memorial Day observance for the last 15 years, said this is the first time they have had Mardis in the parade. He, along with other veterans — including his son, Stephen — will be riding in the trolley provided by Castle in the Clouds.
Bill Mardis was born on May 30, 1921, and was in England when World War II broke out. Because Americans were not able to return to the States during wartime, he joined the United States Allied Force of the British Royal Navy in October 1943. His duties, as maintenance officer, assigned him to the Escort Carrier HMS Queen through the end of the war.
Stephen Mardis, one of Bill’s five sons, followed in his father’s footsteps as a veteran in the United States Navy, serving from 1978 through 1984. He was assigned to the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier USS Enterprise.
Carver describes Moultonborough’s parade as a “quintessential hometown American parade” with Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, veterans, a color guard, and band from Moultonborough Academy. A special feature this year will be a bagpiper whose day job is as a member of the Moultonborough Police Department.
The parade will step out from Moultonborough Central School on Blake Road on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m., and it will continue about a mile to the Moultonborough Town Hall. There Master of Ceremonies John Monaghan III (the town’s police chief) will do the honors, introducing the color guard, the scouts and other parade participants.
The keynote speaker will be Ken Tripp, who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. (His wife, Tracey, also served in the Navy.)
Katie Duddy and Sophia Markey will lead in singing “God Bless America” after which the veterans who are present will be introduced, starting from the youngest, who served in Iraq, and continuing through the WWII veterans.
Besides Bill Mardis, Moultonborough’s WWII veterans include Jordan Prouty, who was a young man serving in the Navy during World War II and then served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Chuck Estano served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, while Jordan Peters served in the Navy during that war.
After the Moultonborough Academy Band plays a medley of patriotic songs, Chief Monaghan will read the names on the monuments, beginning with those who died in 1918. The playing of “Taps” will end the remembrance, after which the First United Methodist Church of Moultonborough will serve ice cream to the participants and the public.
Other parades
Belmont’s Memorial Day parade is on Monday, May 27, at 1 p.m., from the Belmont Middle School parking lot to Main Street, continuing to the Veterans Memorial next to St. Joseph’s Church.
Boscawen’s statewide Memorial Day observance takes place on the traditional date, Thursday, May 30, at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m.
Bristol will hold its Memorial Day parade on Sunday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m.
Center Harbor’s parade will be on Monday, May 27, at noon, with stops at Nichols Memorial Library, the town docks, and Lakeview Cemetery.
Gilford’s Memorial Day Parade is Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Gilmanton observes Memorial Day on Sunday, May 26, with ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. with a service at the Gilmanton Community Church.
Laconia’s parade, on Monday, May 27, starts at 10 a.m. at Wyatt Park, continuing up South Main Street and Beacon Street West to Veterans Square. Prior to the parade, there will be an observance at the Field of Flags.
Meredith's observance of Memorial Day begins with an 8 a.m. memorial service at Oakland Cemetery, continuing with a memorial service at 9 a.m. at Meredith Village Cemetery. Staging for the parade is at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion post at 6 Plymouth St. and the parade will proceed to the library for a memorial service and addresses by keynote speakers. The parade will then proceed to the Swazey Cemetery for a memorial service, then to Hesky Park for a memorial service and addresses by keynote speakers. At the conclusion of the observance, all are invited back to the American Legion post for snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.