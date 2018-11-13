LACONIA — Organizers of the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, held in Laconia since 1929, are praying for snow and planning a fundraiser.
Jennifer Hollows, secretary of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, said that about every other year in recent times the event has had to be cancelled for lack of snow to cover the sled trails.
The derby is now set for Feb. 15-17. The start and finish line will be on a field off Old North Main Street and Parade Road, near Opechee Lake.
“In 2015 we held the event, but in 2016 we had to cancel,” she said. “In 2017 we had it, but in 2018 we had to cancel.”
The World Championship Sled Dog Derby holds races in junior and adult divisions, the latter of which includes a six-dog class and an open class. Teams of mushers travel from all over North America to compete, and occasionally there will be competitors from Europe. Courses range from a few miles to 16.
If the usual trails don’t have enough snow, there’s a backup plan to utilize trails on Lake Winnisquam, if there is adequate ice.
A fundraising auction is set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Patrick’s Pub. At least $10,000 is needed for equipment and the manpower to run the race. Organizers also must put up a purse for the event.
“The higher the purse, the more mushers we can get from further out, like Alaska and Canada,” she said.
“This is a well-known, prestigious race. Laconia is known for being a tough race — one of the more difficult ones in the Lower 48. If you can make it through Laconia, you can move up to Alaska and compete there.”
The mushers truck their dogs to New Hampshire.
“Some of the vehicles used to transport the dogs are extremely fancy these days,” Hollows said. “Some use Greyhound-sized buses. It’s a long trip from Alaska, and you have to stop often to let the dogs out.”
Hollows said the animals, some of which cost thousands of dollars, are well cared for. Husky and hound mixes are often used. The dogs seem to want to compete.
“They like to pull,” she said. “They want to run. They get mad when you hold them back.
“The mushers take better care of the dogs than they take care of themselves.”
Donations are being sought for the auction. There are also volunteer opportunities available for the event.
More information is available by calling 603-524-4314 or going to the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club’s website, https://www.lrsdc.org.
