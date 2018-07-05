LACONIA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who escaped custody by forcibly removing her electronic monitoring device.
The Belknap County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying there was a warrant for the arrest of Holly E. Wilson. The Sheriff’s Department was notified about the situation by the County Corrections Department shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Further investigation determined that Wilson and her boyfriend, Steven Newcombe, visited several locations Monday evening, including a local hardware store. Sometime after leaving the hardware store, the monitoring device was removed. It was subsequently found on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) in Gilford, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Wilson and Newcombe were last seen in a light-color Volkswagen Beetle convertible.
The statement said Wilson has a history of drug abuse.
Belknap County Sheriff Michael Moyer said Wilson was convicted of possessing methamphetamine and served part of her sentence in the House of Correction. She was later released under the condition that she wear the monitoring device.
While Wilson is not believed to be armed, the Sheriff’s Department said police should use caution when dealing with her. In addition, the department urged members of the public not to approach Wilson, but to instead contact their local police.
The Sheriff’s Department has asked the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force to help with the effort to apprehend Wilson. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 527-5454.
