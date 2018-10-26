LACONIA — A local woman received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Tara Black, 36, of 41 Garfield St., Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap County Superior Court to possession of fentanyl.
Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Black to one to two years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of three years' good behavior, and fined her $343, also suspended for three years.
As part of the negotiated plea, the judge also ordered Black to continue in a drug treatment program and that she allow corrections officials to monitor her participation.
