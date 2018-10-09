LACONIA — A Bridgewater woman received a suspended jail sentence on a charge of cashing a counterfeit check after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Sheena Franklin, 33, of 92 John Smith Road, Bridgewater, pleaded guilty Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception. She was sentenced to six months in the Belknap County Corrections facility, with all the time suspended on condition of two years' good behavior. In addition, Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Franklin to make restitution for the $365.40 check she cashed, and barred her from having any contact with the Laconia business where she cashed it.
Court documents state Franklin has already paid back the money.
Prior to the plea agreement, Franklin was facing a felony charge of forgery.
