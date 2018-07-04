WOLFEBORO — A woman has admitted to stealing a computer after she was inadvertently drawn into a foreign-based identity fraud scam, local police report.
Jennifer Wozmak, 51, of Rochester, surrendered to Wolfeboro police on Sunday after they issued an arrest warrant for the alleged theft of a laptop computer.
According to police, a Wolfeboro resident reported in March being the victim of identity fraud and theft. The victim told police that their business account had been hacked and a laptop computer had been purchased. The scam, police said, had been perpetrated by someone in another country who then turned to a shipping scam to get the computer shipped to them.
Wozmak, who police said was not affiliated with the scammer, was contacted via the internet for a “job opportunity,” and subsequently received money to pick up the package at UPS and then reship the package to another location.
In a media statement, police said Wozmak picked up the package at the UPS facility in Laconia. However, she decided to keep the computer and then shipped a box full of magazines to the computer’s intended recipient.
After a lengthy investigation, police said Wozmak admitted to taking the computer and selling it.
She has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking and is scheduled for arraignment in September. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
