LACONIA — A Northfield woman is facing felony charges for allegedly using a false name in order to avoid paying for medical treatment.
Wendy Hill, 52, of 20 Caveney Lane, Northfield, was indicted by a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury for theft of services.
The indictment handed up last Thursday alleges that Hill gave the name of Wendy Berman while receiving medical treatment at Lakes Region General Hospital between Nov. 1, 2016, and March 15, 2017, so as not to pay for the services which exceeded $1,500.
Hill was one of 13 people indicted on non-drug charges by the latest grand jury session. The others are:
Traiton Lord, 19, of 123 Union Ave., 12A, in Laconia was indicted on three charges related to a robbery in April. Lord was indicted on a charge of armed robbery, as well as a charge of robbery, and another of second-degree assault. The armed robbery indictment alleges that Lord held a razor to the neck of his victim while demanding money. The robbery charge states only that he held an object, while the second-degree assault charge states the victim suffered cuts from the razor.
Joshua J. Deboer, 33, of 24 Old Follette Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Drew Donabedian, 35, of 40 Old West Side Road, in North Conway, was indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence. The indictment states Donabedian took a bag containing a suspected controlled drug from his vehicle which was being held at the New Hampton Auto impound cage.
Adam D. Fields, 34, of 10 Brock Lane, in Groton, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Steven R. Fereshetian, 29, of 48 Harvard St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — an automobile.
Nathaniel Gilleland, 23, of 20 Shady Lane, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of forgery. The indictment alleges he cashed a bogus $259 check.
Paul W. Hewitt, 56, of 32 Appleton St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Brandon Janak, 24, of 352 Belmont Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Emanuel Joseph, 38, of 31 Winter St., in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Otto Keller, 34, of 118 Holland St., in Moultonborough, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly stealing a home sound system and a video doorbell.
Lawrence Wallace, 49, of 2 Chester Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence). He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence.
William Wingate, 49, of 11 Kentfield Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
