LACONIA — Over the past several years, The New England Wolves junior hockey program has been building, and starting on Thursday night, the U-19 team will begin postseason play with the goal of bringing a banner back to hang in Merrill Fay Arena.
“We had a great year, from the U-14s on up,” said Andrew Trimble, general manager and coach of the U-19 team, so named because it’s made up of players 19 and younger. The U-14 New England Wolves team gave up just one regular season loss, won its championship and then played up a level and advanced to the semifinals; the U-16s won the split midget championship; and the U-18s went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the playoffs.
Trimble’s U-19 team clocked 31 regular season wins, which is both a Wolves record and a record for any junior hockey program based in Laconia, once home to the Laconia Leafs.
That record earned the Wolves the second seed for the postseason tournament, barely trailing the Junior Rangers of Boston in the points tally. The Wolves and Rangers played each other seven times this season, and divided the games nearly evenly, with the Junior Rangers winning four.
The Wolves might get the chance to upset the Junior Rangers in the Northern Division Championship and if they do, they will get to play for the EHL Title. It would be a first championship for the Wolves, but this is already a post-season of firsts for the team.
In addition to this season being the first of 31 regular season wins, this postseason is the first time that the Wolves will enjoy home-ice advantage.
The Wolves will face the Connecticut Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. The best-of-three series will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. The second game of the series will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, and, if necessary, game three will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.
“The kids are feeling really confident,” said Trimble, adding, however, that there’s reason for the Wolves to keep their guard up. The Wolves won the first six games they played against the Chiefs this year, but in the seventh game the Chiefs goalkeeper, Curtis Briggs, who is nominated for goaltender of the year, stonewalled the Wolves and gave his team the win.
“We’re going to have to play our best hockey,” to make it past the Chiefs, Trimble said.
Of course, he’s got his own talent between the pipes. The Wolves’ Ryan Fueg, of Suffern, New York, is also in the running for goaltender of the year. Jack Johansen, of Milford has been nominated for top defenseman, and Alex Carpenter of Shaftsburg, Vermont, could be named the league’s best forward.
The Wolves U-19 team is fast, Trimble said, and that’s something to watch at Merrill Fay Arena. Most rinks in the league are 200 feet long and 85 feet wide. Laconia’s rink is 90 feet wide, and that extra space should give the Wolves some room to run. “We have a really good-skating team,” Trimble said.
And although attendance goes up and down throughout the year, Trimble knows he can get several hundred spectators for certain games, such as the cancer benefits that have become a yearly tradition. He’s hoping to get that level of support for the team’s first home playoff series.
“We want to get people in the building so we can get a good atmosphere,” Trimble said. To help get that environment, the Wolves are offering free admittance to any players wearing their home team youth hockey jersey – Wolves, Back Bay Indians, Plymouth Predators, Lakes Region Lakers, or other. Regular admittance is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Trimble said those who haven’t seen the Wolves in action should do just that, and there’s no better time than during the playoffs.
“I think they’ll be really surprised by the level of hockey,"he said. "I think the kids have really embraced living in the Lakes Region and they’re looking to bring a championship to Laconia.”
