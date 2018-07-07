BELMONT — A Belmont landowner who for years has been clashing with the town over keeping unused vehicles and other scrap on his property, and altering building without a permit is complying with the latest court order to clean up the property, the town reports.
Joseph Griffiths, who owns property at 121 Brown Hill Road and 149 Laconia Road (Route 106), was issued a court order two weeks ago that he complete applications for variances or permits for anything required by town ordinance. In addition, he was ordered to remove a pig enclosure situated within the town’s wetlands setback. Superior Court Justice Gillian Abramson gave Griffiths two days to comply or face escalating fines starting June 25.
Belmont Code Enforcement Officer Steven Paquin said Thursday that Griffiths has submitted building permits for certain work he has already done to his property, including an addition to the house at 121 Brown Hill Road. Paquin said the review of applications was still incomplete, but it was already clear that some will require Griffiths to apply for variances and/or special exceptions under the town’s zoning ordinance. He said Griffiths told him he was in the process of removing the pig enclosure, but Paquin said he still needed Griffiths’ permission to enter his property to confirm whether that was the case.
He said the town was going to great lengths to work with Griffiths in hopes of bringing his properties into compliance.
“It appears he’s met the terms of the court’s order,” Laura Spector-Morgan, the attorney who is representing Belmont in the matter, said Thursday.
Griffiths has been fighting the town’s efforts, claiming that he is exempt from its rules because he is a member of a Native American tribe — the Atara — and hence town laws do not apply to his property. However, the Atara is not enumerated in the list of Native American tribes legally recognized by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.
In her order, Abramson stated that if Griffiths did not comply he would face a $275-a-day fine for the first infraction and $550-a-day fine for each subsequent infraction.
“We are not collecting the fines,” Spector-Morgan said.
The town’s efforts to get Griffiths to comply with town ordinances and restrictions has been going on for more than three years.
On Feb. 20, Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Griffiths to remove commercial equipment, scrap material, metal and lumber, and construction equipment from his property by the beginning of April. On April 3 Griffiths asked the court to vacate the order, but O’Neill denied the request a week later.
On May 11 the town filed a motion to have Griffiths found in contempt of court for not complying with O’Neill’s February order.
