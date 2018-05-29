BELMONT — Belmont Elementary School will host its third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, May 31. The event will raise several hundred dollars for a local food pantry and – perhaps even more significantly – teaches children that everyone in a community has the ability to make a difference.
“Everyone comes together in this area to help out,” said Katie Cotnoir, Belmont Elementary art teacher. The project begins in her classroom, where students sculpt and then glaze ceramic bowls.
But what’s a bowl without a meal? That’s where local businesses come in. The 99 Restaurant, J&J’s Yolk and Company, El Jimador, Panera and Market Basket have all agreed to donate various dishes to fill the students’ vessels, so that the parents who attend the event on the evening of May 31 – the same day of the school PTO’s Playground Party – can pay to eat a meal out of their child’s bowl.
While the Empty Bowls event is intended for parents of fourth graders, there might be some extra food available. Those interested in joining the effort may email Cotnoir at kcotnoir@sau80.org to inquire. All donations will go to the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Belmont, Cotnoir said.
“A lot of the children are familiar with St. Joseph’s, it really hits home for the students. They know they’re contributing to a great cause.”
The event raised $400 the first year, $500 last year, and Cotnoir hopes to raise $600 this year.
Fourth grader Teagan McKim said that making her bowl for the project gave her a realization.
“It makes you realize, if you needed this, how much you would want someone to do this for you,” she said. “It makes you realize how hard life could be to wake up in the morning and not know if you would have food.”
