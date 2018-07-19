LACONIA — Public Works Director Wes Anderson observes two main times of year — winter and road repair season.
In the winter, he deploys crews to keep roads passable during times of snow and ice.
When the days turn warm, he repairs roads that take a yearlong beating in the harsh elements.
“This is a super busy time for us,” Anderson said Wednesday.
A huge project has been underway to improve Court Street from its intersection with Main Street to the Belmont town line. When major road work is needed, that is the easiest time to make other infrastructure improvements. This project includes sewers, sidewalks, crosswalks, gas mains, water mains and stop lights.
Later this week or early next, workers will begin reconstructing Pleasant Street from Oak Street to North Main Street. That project will include sewers and storm drains in addition to road and sidewalk construction.
The road will be closed to through traffic and there may be limited access to and from driveways at times. Crews will coordinate with local residents to minimize disruption.
“Everybody wants that road improved,” Anderson said. “We will work with residents. If we think we will block a driveway for a night, we’ll make sure they know, but generally we’ll have all the driveways back open by the time people come home from work.”
Work near the Pleasant Street School will be done first to reduce traffic problems in that area when school begins in the fall.
Next year, Union Avenue is to be improved from its intersection with Main Street to Gilford Avenue and from its intersection with Elm Street to Stark Street.
