LACONIA — Is it safe to put away the snow shovels for the season? One indication that winter is behind us is that the city’s winter parking ban has been lifted.
Police Matt Canfield lifted the ban effective Tuesday after talking with City Manager Scott Myers and Public Works Director Wes Anderson, Myers said.
Under city ordinance, on-street parking is prohibited between midnight and 6:30 a.m. from Nov. 1 through May 1. However, the police chief has the discretion to lift the ban sooner after conferring with the city manager and DPW director.
