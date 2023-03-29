TILTON — With proceeds from the pending sale of the Union-Sanborn Elementary School available to reduce the tax impact of building a new career and technical center on the Winnisquam Regional High School campus, voters at the district meeting on March 25 approved the project, 267-79.

The cost of the design, construction, and furnishing of the new facility is estimated to be $10.9 million, but the school district anticipates receiving $7.6 million from the New Hampshire Regional Career and Technical Education grant program, funded in large part by the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.

