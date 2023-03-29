TILTON — With proceeds from the pending sale of the Union-Sanborn Elementary School available to reduce the tax impact of building a new career and technical center on the Winnisquam Regional High School campus, voters at the district meeting on March 25 approved the project, 267-79.
The cost of the design, construction, and furnishing of the new facility is estimated to be $10.9 million, but the school district anticipates receiving $7.6 million from the New Hampshire Regional Career and Technical Education grant program, funded in large part by the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.
That leaves about $3.3 million as a district obligation, and school board Chair Sean Goodwin said the sale of Union-Sanborn, expected to go through in the next week, would cover $2.5 million of that cost. A separate warrant article provides authorization for the school board to apply that revenue to the project.
By the time the first payment on a bond for the project is due, the school district will have paid off all of its current debt.
The new facility will allow the district to offer programs in precision manufacturing and cosmetology. Presenters pointed out that they are distinct programs unrelated to what is offered at the Huot Career and Technical Education Center in Laconia, where some Winnisquam students are enrolled.
It increases the enrollment capacity in CTE programs by 108 students, but the number from Winnisquam is limited by a Department of Education formula that allocates seats among all sending school districts. Those communities include Franklin, Inter-Lakes, Merrimack Valley, Shaker Regional, Gilford, Laconia and Newfound. Each year, each community's number of seats is based upon the number of sophomores in those districts. If a community does not need its allocated number of seats, those spots become available to Winnisquam students.
Northfield resident Kevin Waldron’s attempt to table the article failed on a voice vote.
Budget Committee Chair Nina Gardner said, “I think one of the things that makes the most sense to all of us is what this economic development does for the three communities. Having good jobs with good salaries, providing opportunities for our young people to get good jobs as they come out of school, even if they don’t have a path to college. And let’s all recognize the path to college is not the path for everyone, and it’s an expensive path. These projects coming through the CTE center give our students the opportunity to get hands-on education that will give them access to careers.”
Sen. Timothy Lang (R-Sanbornton) asked what the ongoing operation of the CTE center would add to the the district’s $28.7 million operating budget. “I assume we’re adding teachers with benefits ... there’s increased costs in materials and CTE machines, increased cost in electricity because those things draw significant power. Do we know what that operational cost is going to be?”
Goodwin said the tuition from the sending school districts will cover the two additional teachers and operational costs.
Responding to a question about the possibility of a charter school providing the training, Gardner said the state currently does not allow them to receive the grant funds unless they provide a full course curriculum, and Winnisquam has an opportunity to accept funds that will not be available in the future.
The warrant article specified that, if that grant funding did not come through, the project would not proceed.
Another question had to do with the declining student population across the state and whether the projections of being able to cover the costs would be jeopardized if fewer students participated. The school board responded by noting that, while general enrollment is decreasing, there is a growing interest in career tech programs, and that trend is expected to continue well into the future.
Of the 346 ballots cast, the 267 affirmative votes exceeded the number necessary to meet the three-fifths majority requirement for passage.
The meeting then took up the Union-Sanborn question, which also survived an attempt to table the article.
Questions focused on what would happen if the funding for the career tech center did not come through. Gardner said the money would go into the general fund, where it would become part of the unassigned balance at the end of the year that could be returned to the member towns.
The school district’s attorney, Dean B. Eggert, explained during a recess in the meeting that the article was necessary because, while the school board normally has use of money in the general fund, it cannot spend beyond the amount in the approved budget. Because use of the $2.5 million in property sale revenue would exceed the budgeted appropriations, except as authorized for the center, the school board cannot spend the money, guaranteeing it would become part of the unassigned fund balance.
The article passed on a voice vote.
A petitioned article relating to the sale of the Union-Sanborn School was tabled. The article would have established a timeline for negotiations with a charter school if no other offer to purchase or lease the facility were received. Because a sale is pending, the provisions would be moot unless the deal falls through.
A proposed amendment to the operating budget article would have reduced spending to $24.9 million, a figure based on the state’s calculation of the average cost per pupil. Gardner pointed out that state’s calculation does not factor in expenses such as transportation, special education and meals. Using the same method employed by the state, Winnisquam’s per-pupil cost is less than the state average, she said.
The proposed budget represented an increase of $626,040 over current-year spending, which is less than the increased costs of staffing the school.
After defeating the amendment, voters passed the originally proposed $28.6 million figure, 221-31.
Voters also agreed to the cost increases included in a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Winnisquam Facilities Employees Association. The first-year cost is $57,725, with subsequent increases of $21,307 in the second year of the contract and $21,946 in the third year.
They passed an article to purchase the solar electric system at Southwick Elementary School for $170,000, a cost the budget committee said would be recovered in the first few years of operation, after which the district would realize an annual income.
There was unanimous approval of an article to establish a committee to review the apportionment formula for the three member towns Northfield, Sanbornton and Tilton. The current agreement, last revised in 2006, assesses district costs based 70% on average daily attendance, and 30% on the towns’ equalized valuation.
