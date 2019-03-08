TILTON — The Winnisquam Regional School District's Office of Student Wellness is bringing a panel discussion on the changing nature of children and the challenges they face to the high school cafetorium on Monday, March 11, at 5:45 p.m.
"Our hope is that this will be the first of many opportunities for our community to learn about the changing nature of our community, the associated challenges, and potential and real solutions," said Superintendent Robert Seaward.
Panelists for "The Times, They Are A Changing" include Judge Michael Garner of the Fourth Circuit-Laconia; Tara Nelson, children's clinical coordinator at Riverbend; Jennifer McAllister, a Belmont High School social worker; Tilton Police Chief Bob Cormier; Laconia Police Officer Eric Adams; Melissa Hatfield of the Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Housing Supports; and Daryll Tenney of the DHHS Bureau of Children's Behavioral Health.
Panelists will discuss the trauma and other adverse experiences that many children face today, and outline the hopeful path forward.
Refreshments will be served for arriving guests, with the panel discussion beginning at 6 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with the panelists at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.