TILTON — As voters consider investing in a $10.9 million expansion and renovation of the Winnisquam Regional High School’s Career and Technical Education Center, the district also will be learning more about federal grants that could provide another way for students to gain access to future careers.
Marcus Ralston of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs brought the Apprenticeship Building America grant program to the attention of Assistant Principal Jay Lewis and Superintendent Shannon Bartlett as part of his workforce development efforts. Ralston will attend an upcoming panel discussion on the proposed expansion project with the aim of explaining how Lakes Region businesses might benefit from the expansion project and the additional apprenticeship opportunities.
The purpose of Apprenticeship Building America grants is “to strengthen, modernize, expand and diversify [the federal Registered Apprenticeship Program] to enable more workers to earn while they learn.” Under the program, businesses could provide entry-level training for students with an interest in the trades so they have path toward a future career.
Ralston is a business resource specialist with the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, which comprises the divisions of Economic Development and Travel and Tourism Development. Ralston coordinates technical and financial assistance for the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality sectors in Belknap, Hillsborough, and Merrimack counties.
Lewis, who also serves as career and technical education director for the Winnisquam Regional School District, said the high school already offers students access to internships through its agricultural program, as well as through extended learning opportunities where students learn outside the traditional classroom. Winnisquam students also have the opportunity to attend the Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia which allows them to experience a variety of other career choices.
The proposed expansion of the Winnisquam CTE Center, carrying a price tag of $10.95 million, would allow the district to add a cosmetology program and a precision manufacturing program on the Tilton campus. The current ag program offers a natural resources class as well as animal and plant science classes.
The district has been promoting the expansion project through a series of panel discussions. The next one is scheduled at the high school on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., just ahead of the annual school district meeting on Saturday, March 25.
Project expansion
The first article on the school district warrant calls for the appropriation of $10.95 million for the design, construction, and equipping of an addition with renovations to the existing center. Of that figure, $7.65 million would come from the New Hampshire Regional Career and Technical Education Fund and, if that money does not come through, the project would not move forward. Approval of the article also would allow the district to seek other federal, state, and other funding to reduce the amount of money coming from local taxation.
The projected first-year bond payment would be $82,591.
The article requires a three-fifths ballot vote for passage.
During the earlier panel discussions, business leaders and those practicing cosmetology discussed the benefits of early training.
Those in precision manufacturing said they have a constant need for skilled workers and, while they already offer on-site training, it detracts from the amount of time spent on actually making products. Having a program that provides early training would teach students the necessary skills and reduce the amount of time the companies have to spend on knowledge and safety training. It also allows the workers to advance to high-paid positions more quickly.
For cosmetologists, the training would allow students to move into the job market sooner, with the ability to establish independence much more quickly.
Lewis said that, when he and Bartlett met with Ralston, they talked about how businesses interested in a partnership with the school could access the Apprenticeship Building America grants, but “Our relationship with Mr. Ralston and his organization is in its infancy stages, so while I think it could lead to internships for students down the road, that just hasn’t come to fruition yet.”
He added, “That is why he’s coming back on March 21, because he’s going to talk with the businesses that we’ve been communicating with about how they can access these grants. We’re looking forward to learning more from Mr. Ralston and to see how this could benefit Winnisquam students.”
Other warrant articles
Article 2 would allow the school board to use revenue from the potential sale of the now-closed Union-Sanborn Elementary School to offset the costs associated with the CTE Center project. The article requires only a majority vote for approval.
Both articles 1 and 2 have the unanimous support of both the school board and the budget committee.
Article 3 calls for an operating budget of $28,664,627.
Article 4 would fund the cost items in the first year of a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Winnisquam Facilities Employees Association, in the amount of $57,725. The agreement calls for an estimated increase of $21,307 in the second year and $21,946 in the third year of the contract.
Article 5 calls for appropriating $170,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund-Building Renovation and Repairs to purchase a solar electric system at Southwick Elementary School.
Article 6 would establish a study committee to review the current district funding formula and make a recommendation prior to the 2024 annual meeting.
Article 7 is a petitioned article that would outline the manner in which the sale of the Union-Sanborn School would be carried out. Voters approved the sale of the school building and property last year, but the school board has not acted on purchase offers and has declined to say why.
The article would specify the length of time the district has to respond to an offer from a charter school, if no other offers are made, allowing 60 days to begin “good-faith” negotiations and 30 days to complete those negotiations. If no agreement is reached within 30 days, the school board chair would be required to ask the commissioner of education to appoint an independent mediator to determine a fair price that the charter school then could accept or reject.
The school board unanimously opposed the petitioned article, and the budget committee voted, 6-1, to oppose the article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.