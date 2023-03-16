TILTON — As voters consider investing in a $10.9 million expansion and renovation of the Winnisquam Regional High School’s Career and Technical Education Center, the district also will be learning more about federal grants that could provide another way for students to gain access to future careers.

Marcus Ralston of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs brought the Apprenticeship Building America grant program to the attention of Assistant Principal Jay Lewis and Superintendent Shannon Bartlett as part of his workforce development efforts. Ralston will attend an upcoming panel discussion on the proposed expansion project with the aim of explaining how Lakes Region businesses might benefit from the expansion project and the additional apprenticeship opportunities.

