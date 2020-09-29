LACONIA — The mostly-idle rail line between Laconia and Belmont is about to become busy again with people pedaling rail-bikes from downtown Laconia and along the shore of Lake Winnisquam.
The new attraction was announced before the City Council Monday evening by Benjamin Clark, president of the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Railroad.
“The experience will be a first of its kind in the Lakes Region,” Clark said, “and will represent a new anchor attraction for downtown Laconia.”
Clark said the 1½-hour guided tours are expected to start this month. They will run from the railroad station in Veterans Square, and head south for about 2½ miles, including stretches that run right along the Lake Winnisquam shoreline.
Riders will pedal two- or four-seat cars over mostly flat terrain. Similar to recumbent bicycles, rail bikes place riders in a laid-back position, with supports for their back and seat, and the foot pedals out in front of their bodies.
Clark said he expected 12 rail bikes to be delivered soon and that the tours will begin soon afterward. The tours will operate into the fall and then resume when warmer weather returns next spring, he said.
“This is a new chapter in railroad history right here in the city,” Clark said.
In a related matter, Clark told the council that because of the anticipated increase in activity downtown once the restored Colonial Theatre reopens, his company is considering running “theater trains” which would operate between Meredith and downtown on nights when there are performances.
City Councilor Bob Hamel said later in the meeting that the restoration of the theater is expected to be completed in December.
Clark noted that the state, which owns the rail Concord-to-Lincoln rail line which runs through Laconia, has just spent $1 million in capital improvements on the line, including the installation of 12,000 new railroad ties.
The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Railroad leases the line north of Tilton from the state and operates two distinct seasonal excursion passenger operations — one in the While Mountains, and the other along the Lake Winnipesaukee and Paugus Bay, between Meredith, Weirs Beach, and Lakeport.
Hamel praised the railroad for the new venture.
“Thank you for picking Laconia,” he said. “It’s a great thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.